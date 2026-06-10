Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,534 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Edison International were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,220,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,134,268,000 after purchasing an additional 480,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $803,407,000 after purchasing an additional 386,905 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $595,033,000 after purchasing an additional 801,082 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $339,311,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,496,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $329,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,847 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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