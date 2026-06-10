Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 11,612 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,618 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 11,612 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,773 shares of company stock worth $5,517,109. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Cisco to $150 from $135 and kept a buy rating, signaling further upside potential. Benzinga

Bank of America raised its price target on Cisco to $150 from $135 and kept a buy rating, signaling further upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Cisco as one of the S&P 500 names with solid 2026 potential, helped by AI-related momentum and demand for networking infrastructure. Yahoo Finance

Recent coverage highlighted Cisco as one of the S&P 500 names with solid 2026 potential, helped by AI-related momentum and demand for networking infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Dell’Oro Group reported that campus switch revenue grew at double-digit rates for the second straight quarter, a favorable industry signal for Cisco’s core networking business. Yahoo Finance

Dell’Oro Group reported that campus switch revenue grew at double-digit rates for the second straight quarter, a favorable industry signal for Cisco’s core networking business. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Cisco as nearing its 52-week high and debated whether it is a buy, sell, or hold, suggesting the stock may be pausing after a big rally rather than reacting to a single negative catalyst. 247WallSt

Several articles framed Cisco as nearing its 52-week high and debated whether it is a buy, sell, or hold, suggesting the stock may be pausing after a big rally rather than reacting to a single negative catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed zero reported shares, which does not indicate a meaningful bearish shift in positioning.

Short-interest data showed zero reported shares, which does not indicate a meaningful bearish shift in positioning. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argued that Cisco’s stock looks overvalued, which may be contributing to valuation concerns after the recent run-up. Seeking Alpha

A Seeking Alpha piece argued that Cisco’s stock looks overvalued, which may be contributing to valuation concerns after the recent run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech weakness also pressured sentiment, as the Nasdaq pulled back on Tuesday and technology stocks sold off. Yahoo Finance

Cisco Systems Stock Down 3.1%

CSCO opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.87 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The firm's fifty day moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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