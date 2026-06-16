Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 116,956 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 240.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,603 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 116,956 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth's holdings in Adobe were worth $57,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Adobe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Adobe by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $278.16.

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Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentators argue Adobe looks unusually cheap after the selloff, citing valuation below 10x earnings, strong Q2 results, and raised guidance as reasons the stock could recover. Article Title

Several analysts and market commentators argue Adobe looks unusually cheap after the selloff, citing valuation below 10x earnings, strong Q2 results, and raised guidance as reasons the stock could recover. Positive Sentiment: Articles from 247WallSt, Seeking Alpha, and other outlets highlight the gap between Adobe’s strong fundamentals and its depressed share price, with some calling it a buying opportunity and assigning significant upside targets. Article Title

Articles from 247WallSt, Seeking Alpha, and other outlets highlight the gap between Adobe’s strong fundamentals and its depressed share price, with some calling it a buying opportunity and assigning significant upside targets. Positive Sentiment: AI product adoption remains a support for the bull case, with reports saying Adobe’s AI tools such as Firefly are gaining users, even if the company still needs to convert that usage into stronger revenue growth. Article Title

AI product adoption remains a support for the bull case, with reports saying Adobe’s AI tools such as Firefly are gaining users, even if the company still needs to convert that usage into stronger revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage frames the stock as undervalued or a “bargain,” but this is mostly valuation commentary rather than a fresh operational catalyst. Article Title

Some coverage frames the stock as undervalued or a “bargain,” but this is mostly valuation commentary rather than a fresh operational catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary continues to weigh on sentiment, with analysts and options-market-based reports warning that investors still doubt Adobe’s growth durability and AI monetization, which may explain why the stock remains under pressure despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Bearish commentary continues to weigh on sentiment, with analysts and options-market-based reports warning that investors still doubt Adobe’s growth durability and AI monetization, which may explain why the stock remains under pressure despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing headlines about a “continued deceleration,” “value trap” concerns, and fears around strategic transition risk and leadership changes suggest investors are still skeptical that Adobe can reaccelerate growth soon. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $206.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.90 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $243.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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