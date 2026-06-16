Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 140,658 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,052 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 140,658 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth's holdings in Altria Group were worth $42,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $74.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.06. The stock has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Altria Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Altria Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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