Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 30,095 Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,731 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.40% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $47,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average of $94.12. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.65 and a 52-week high of $115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BJ's Wholesale Club

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,785.11. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $1,520,805.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,886,812.07. The trade was a 44.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 26,550 shares of company stock worth $2,435,905 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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