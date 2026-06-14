Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 831,010 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 1,566.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 831,010 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.31% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $171,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.48, for a total value of $166,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,922.56. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,013 shares of company stock worth $593,434. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE BDX opened at $146.13 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $150.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.05. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is 106.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BofA reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $182.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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