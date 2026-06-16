Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,983 shares of the online travel company's stock after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.17% of Expedia Group worth $58,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Expedia Group alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $284.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $236.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $303.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Expedia Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Expedia Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Expedia Group wasn't on the list.

While Expedia Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here