Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stake in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,860 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth's holdings in AppLovin were worth $45,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AppLovin from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AppLovin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Arete Research set a $340.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp set a $775.00 price target on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $669.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APP

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $520.86 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $485.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.32. The company has a market cap of $174.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 8,112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.67, for a total transaction of $3,923,531.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 18,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,095,414.35. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 3,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.04, for a total transaction of $1,790,355.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 123,520 shares in the company, valued at $71,893,580.80. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,014 shares of company stock valued at $113,073,400. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting AppLovin

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AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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