Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 221.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 133,854 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $47,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,089,803,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Capital One Financial by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,040,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $859,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,208 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,570,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 7,143.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $350,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,133 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,516,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $194.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's 50 day moving average is $189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.20. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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