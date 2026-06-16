Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,660 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $66,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $765.00 to $745.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Northrop Grumman from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $702.63.

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Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $544.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.12. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $481.28 and a fifty-two week high of $774.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $586.66 and a 200 day moving average of $630.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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