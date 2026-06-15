Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,797 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 85,115 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $117,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,097,000 after acquiring an additional 699,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company's stock worth $13,951,570,000 after acquiring an additional 663,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock worth $7,615,200,000 after acquiring an additional 312,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,444,736,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $334.89 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $303.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $232.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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