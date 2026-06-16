Focus Partners Wealth Buys 14,382 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,986 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth's holdings in Stryker were worth $51,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,937.45. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $307.86 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $315.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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