Focus Partners Wealth Buys 219,979 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 517,967 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 219,979 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth's holdings in CVS Health were worth $40,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $62,474,000 after buying an additional 134,535 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $77,353,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $40,358,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $111,017,000 after buying an additional 119,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CVS Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $102.77. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. CVS Health's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CVS Health's payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

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