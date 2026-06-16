Focus Partners Wealth Buys 464,687 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,430,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 464,687 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth's holdings in Pfizer were worth $60,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,613,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $79,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,773 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $168,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $468,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

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Pfizer Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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