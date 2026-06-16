Focus Partners Wealth Grows Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,267 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.10% of MSCI worth $43,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its stake in MSCI by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in MSCI by 34.3% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 80,689 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in MSCI by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 26,665 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

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MSCI Stock Up 1.9%

MSCI stock opened at $610.21 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $501.08 and a twelve month high of $644.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $586.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The business had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI's payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MSCI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $697.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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