Focus Partners Wealth Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,876 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $96,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $419.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $424.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.71.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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