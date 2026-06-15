Focus Partners Wealth Has $103.88 Million Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,205,330 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,748,586 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.13% of NU worth $103,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its position in shares of NU by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 783,000 shares of the company's stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 361,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of NU by 1,045.3% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 311,792 shares of the company's stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NU by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,814,878 shares of the company's stock worth $415,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,438 shares during the period. Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $3,869,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter worth about $2,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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NU Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:NU opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered NU from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NU news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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