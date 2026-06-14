Focus Partners Wealth Has $132.58 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 2,635.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,473 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 523,605 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 1.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $132,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $228.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.05 and a twelve month high of $352.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company's fifty day moving average is $233.79 and its 200 day moving average is $238.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $319.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zebra Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zebra Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Zebra Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here