Focus Partners Wealth Has $47.53 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,193 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 142,181 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $47,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 32,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,330,938 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,127,132,000 after buying an additional 201,040 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.6% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,861,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $1,738,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 692.5% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 95,811 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 83,721 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.77.

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Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.5%

EMR stock opened at $146.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Further Reading

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