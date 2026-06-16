Focus Partners Wealth Has $63.74 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,784 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.11% of AutoZone worth $63,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $939,205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,671,323,000 after acquiring an additional 74,555 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 387.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,832,000 after acquiring an additional 61,821 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $584,730,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,059,000 after acquiring an additional 45,212 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 165 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,987.00 per share, with a total value of $492,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,153. The trade was a 15.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 50 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,478.72, for a total transaction of $173,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,826,568.64. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,478.00 to $3,979.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,000.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,526.00 to $4,023.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $3,850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4,040.87.

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AutoZone Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,105.57 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,928.11 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,361.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,506.08.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $38.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $36.22 by $1.85. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $35.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc NYSE: AZO is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

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