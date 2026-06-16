Focus Partners Wealth Has $63.76 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 131,310 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $63,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $8,182,190. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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