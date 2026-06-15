Focus Partners Wealth Has $68.73 Million Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,662 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.09% of Transdigm Group worth $68,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Transdigm Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,591,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $626,704,000 after purchasing an additional 293,821 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,293,527,000 after purchasing an additional 268,824 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,552,028,000 after purchasing an additional 254,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,982,225,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,524.18.

Read Our Latest Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,255.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,211.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,277.40. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,123.61 and a one year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,196 shares of company stock valued at $46,567,024. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Transdigm Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Transdigm Group wasn't on the list.

While Transdigm Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here