Focus Partners Wealth Has $70.16 Million Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,594 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 31,381 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.19% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $70,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock opened at $65.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CFO James Saccaro acquired 3,310 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,742.60. This trade represents a 3.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney F. Hochman acquired 1,618 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,364.54. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.21.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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