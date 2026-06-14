Focus Partners Wealth Increases Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249,957 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 343,216 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.12% of Qualcomm worth $213,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after purchasing an additional 647,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at $2,591,056,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, March 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $184.29.

View Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $211.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.86. The firm has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

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Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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