Focus Partners Wealth Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,274 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 356,961 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.13% of VICI Properties worth $42,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 204.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 89,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 45.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 96.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 976,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 478,538 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 210,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.38.

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VICI Properties Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of VICI stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. VICI Properties's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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