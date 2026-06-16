Focus Partners Wealth Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 583,245 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 65,020 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $55,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,319,060,000 after buying an additional 1,436,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $6,278,422,000 after buying an additional 920,495 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,588,953,000 after buying an additional 502,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,199,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,960,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,189,289,000 after buying an additional 2,246,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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