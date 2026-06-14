Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 1,844,095 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 716.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,101,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,844,095 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.12% of Charles Schwab worth $209,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $95.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $778,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,868. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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