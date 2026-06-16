Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 98,597 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 236.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,230 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 98,597 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth's holdings in Chubb were worth $43,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chubb alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $327.01 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $345.67. The company's 50-day moving average is $324.90 and its 200 day moving average is $319.31. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's payout ratio is 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Chubb from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $349.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here