Focus Partners Wealth Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,892 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 98,502 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.10% of Lockheed Martin worth $112,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $64,175,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,064,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,018,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LMT opened at $539.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.10. The company's fifty day moving average is $548.13 and its 200 day moving average is $563.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. The company's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $620.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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