Focus Partners Wealth Sells 156,838 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Focus Partners Wealth reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,115 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 156,838 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.20% of CoStar Group worth $56,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 727.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 860.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the technology company's stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,604 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at $60,644,848. This represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.33.

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CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 534.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.72. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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