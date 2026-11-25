FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,953,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $628,223,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30,484.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234,274 shares of the company's stock worth $122,336,000 after buying an additional 233,508 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 97.3% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 401,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,146,000 after purchasing an additional 197,808 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,341,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,461,000 after acquiring an additional 97,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $740.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research dropped coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $795.00 to $705.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $717.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 2,203 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.08, for a total value of $1,172,172.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,090,941.44. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mazelsky sold 25,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.19, for a total transaction of $17,678,196.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,929,431.57. The trade was a 23.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 41,428 shares of company stock worth $28,567,934 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $712.08 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $587.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.61 and a twelve month high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.25. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.04% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories develops and sells diagnostic, technology and software products for veterinary, livestock and water-testing markets. Its veterinary offerings include in-clinic diagnostic instruments and tests, reference laboratory services, digital imaging and practice-management software that help veterinary professionals assess animal health and manage their practices. The company also provides diagnostic tests and related services for livestock and poultry, as well as products used to monitor water quality.

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