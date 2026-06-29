Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Sells 9,784 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,794 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 9,784 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.9% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its stake in Apple by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 150,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $38,076,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,784 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Robbins Farley grew its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 19,399 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Apple by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $284.29 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.26 and a 12-month high of $317.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,998,541. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here