Ford Motor Company $F Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,108 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 96,075 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $674,437,000. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ford Motor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,908,234 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,036,000 after acquiring an additional 189,310 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,345,131 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $57,008,000 after purchasing an additional 103,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 125,292 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's payout ratio is currently -38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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