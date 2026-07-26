Ford Motor Company $F Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140,992 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 512,442 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Ford Motor worth $59,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in Ford Motor by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of F stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.79.

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Ford Motor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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