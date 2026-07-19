Ford Motor Company $F Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,895 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 78,108 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ford Motor alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,705,454 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $6,188,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,017,084 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,994,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,600,353 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,394,697,000 after buying an additional 1,255,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $674,437,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,857,344 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $601,687,000 after buying an additional 125,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Read Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ford Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ford Motor wasn't on the list.

While Ford Motor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here