Go Pro
→ Universal Basic Income ALREADY exists (From Freedom Financial) (Ad)tc pixel

Ford Motor Company $F Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Ford Motor logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its Ford stake by 22.4% in the first quarter, buying 366,218 additional shares and bringing its total to about 2.0 million shares valued at roughly $23.1 million.
  • Ford reported better-than-expected Q1 results, with earnings of $0.66 per share versus $0.18 expected and revenue of $43.25 billion, while quarterly sales rose 6.4% from a year earlier.
  • The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 4.2%, even as analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average target price of $14.79.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001,319 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 366,218 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Ford Motor worth $23,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 108.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 605.8% in the first quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.4%

F opened at $14.35 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Ford Motor's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Key Headlines Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ford Motor Right Now?

Before you consider Ford Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ford Motor wasn't on the list.

While Ford Motor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Do this before December or regret it
Do this before December or regret it
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines