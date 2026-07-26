Ford Motor Company $F Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001,319 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 366,218 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Ford Motor worth $23,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 108.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 605.8% in the first quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ford Motor Stock Up 1.4%

F opened at $14.35 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Ford Motor's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Key Headlines Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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