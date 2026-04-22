FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. GE Aerospace accounts for about 0.2% of FORM Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,536,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,541 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $285,263,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $189,490,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 648.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,737,000 after purchasing an additional 519,901 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.88.

Read Our Latest Report on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $286.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.09. The company has a market capitalization of $300.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and heavy orders: GE reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.86 and revenue above expectations, with orders surging (~87% y/y) and a large commercial services backlog that supports medium‑term growth. RTT News — Q1 Adj. Profit Rises

Q1 beat and heavy orders: GE reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.86 and revenue above expectations, with orders surging (~87% y/y) and a large commercial services backlog that supports medium‑term growth. Positive Sentiment: Strong commercial & military demand: Multiple reports cite robust commercial-engine and services demand driving top-line strength and a deeper order book, supporting longer-term growth momentum. Bloomberg — Tops Estimates

Strong commercial & military demand: Multiple reports cite robust commercial-engine and services demand driving top-line strength and a deeper order book, supporting longer-term growth momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reaction mixed but generally constructive: TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on GE while trimming its price target to $330 from $350, reflecting confidence in earnings visibility but some valuation/near-term risk adjustment. TipRanks — TD Cowen Rating

Analyst reaction mixed but generally constructive: TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on GE while trimming its price target to $330 from $350, reflecting confidence in earnings visibility but some valuation/near-term risk adjustment. Negative Sentiment: Fuel-cost headwinds: Management warned that rising jet fuel costs are pressuring margins and could moderate airline demand growth, a key profitability risk cited by several outlets. Quartz — Warns on Oil Prices

Fuel-cost headwinds: Management warned that rising jet fuel costs are pressuring margins and could moderate airline demand growth, a key profitability risk cited by several outlets. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk weighed: Management highlighted Middle East tensions as a near-term risk to travel volumes and supply chains; that caution contributed to the stock pullback despite the beat. Benzinga — Middle East Risk Warning

Geopolitical risk weighed: Management highlighted Middle East tensions as a near-term risk to travel volumes and supply chains; that caution contributed to the stock pullback despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Guidance slightly light vs. street: GE reaffirmed FY26 EPS guidance of $7.10–$7.40, which sits just below consensus (~$7.45), leaving room for analyst revisions and giving traders a reason to sell into the print. MarketBeat — Guidance & Transcript

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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