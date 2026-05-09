FormFactor, Inc. $FORM Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 192.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in FormFactor were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FORM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in FormFactor by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in FormFactor by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,404,854 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 500,156 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,260,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, CFO Aric Brendan Mckinnis sold 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $313,034.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,278.80. This represents a 23.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 7,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $706,984.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $959,069.16. This represents a 42.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,482 shares of company stock worth $6,438,951. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley Financial reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded FormFactor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut FormFactor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FORM

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $147.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 169.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $159.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.34.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The company's revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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