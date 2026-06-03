Forsta AP Fonden Sells 23,900 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,729 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 74,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 28,577 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 877,487 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $61,363,000 after acquiring an additional 111,075 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,167 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $92,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,301 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,869,616,000 after acquiring an additional 126,172 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Williams Trading set a $80.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.83.

View Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CMS opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.41 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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