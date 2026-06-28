Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 86,600 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG - Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110,231 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 1.17% of CarGurus worth $37,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CarGurus by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company's stock.

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CarGurus Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $33.03 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CarGurus had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 15.57%.The business had revenue of $243.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 8,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $238,366.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 103,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,043,391.33. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 5,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $179,902.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 134,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,551.76. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,924 shares of company stock valued at $669,419. Company insiders own 16.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded CarGurus to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CarGurus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarGurus

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company's core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

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