Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 159,450 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,360 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 159,450 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.89% of YETI worth $24,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 2,079.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in YETI by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

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YETI Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $51.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $380.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.73 million. YETI had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on YETI from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut YETI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.42.

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About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

See Also

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