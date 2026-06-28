Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $53.46 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM - Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,847 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.12% of Yum! Brands worth $53,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 166 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Sean Tresvant sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total value of $464,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,695.20. This represents a 48.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $44,452.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,511.84. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,895 shares of company stock valued at $906,499 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 3.5%

YUM opened at $156.36 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.33 and a 12-month high of $169.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.77 and a 200-day moving average of $155.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 20.48%.The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands's payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Yum! Brands from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc NYSE: YUM is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company's principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company's operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

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