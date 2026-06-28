Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $57.16 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,609 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $57,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,637 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 1,221 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $269.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $279.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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