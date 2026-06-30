Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 45,228 Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM - Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,205 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 45,228 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $66,998,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,084,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,874,379 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $69,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,368 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,086.9% in the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,383,349 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,491 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $186,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,684 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Midstream from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Antero Midstream

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,500,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,893,020.48. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 69,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $1,516,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 580,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,714,373.50. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.7%

Antero Midstream stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Antero Midstream Corporation has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.90%.The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Antero Midstream's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Antero Midstream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.65%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company's core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

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