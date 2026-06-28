Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,232 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $64,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm raised its fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target to $40 billion from $22 billion and said its data center business could exceed $15 billion by 2029, reinforcing the company’s push beyond smartphone chips.

Qualcomm raised its fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target to $40 billion from $22 billion and said its data center business could exceed $15 billion by 2029, reinforcing the company’s push beyond smartphone chips. Positive Sentiment: The company said Meta and Microsoft are early customers for its data center CPUs, giving investors outside validation for Qualcomm’s AI infrastructure strategy and helping the market see a clearer growth path.

The company said Meta and Microsoft are early customers for its data center CPUs, giving investors outside validation for Qualcomm’s AI infrastructure strategy and helping the market see a clearer growth path. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more bullish after the update, with multiple firms raising price targets and DZ Bank upgrading Qualcomm from hold to buy, suggesting Wall Street is warming to the diversification story.

Analysts turned more bullish after the update, with multiple firms raising price targets and DZ Bank upgrading Qualcomm from hold to buy, suggesting Wall Street is warming to the diversification story. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm also announced a $3.9 billion acquisition of Modular, which should strengthen its AI software stack and improve its ability to compete in cloud and edge AI workloads.

Qualcomm also announced a $3.9 billion acquisition of Modular, which should strengthen its AI software stack and improve its ability to compete in cloud and edge AI workloads. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces from outlets like Seeking Alpha and 247WallSt argue the market may still be misunderstanding Qualcomm’s AI pivot, but these are opinion-driven and less directly market-moving.

Commentary pieces from outlets like Seeking Alpha and 247WallSt argue the market may still be misunderstanding Qualcomm’s AI pivot, but these are opinion-driven and less directly market-moving. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat guidance, investors may still worry that much of the promised AI chip revenue is years away and that execution risk remains high, especially as Qualcomm transitions away from its handset-heavy mix.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $218.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Down 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $189.39 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $201.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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