Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 40,359 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,489 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,359 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.13% of Dollar General worth $34,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Dollar General by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the company's stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Trading Up 1.6%

DG opened at $119.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company's 50 day moving average is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average is $129.09. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $113.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

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