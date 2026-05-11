Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 14,201 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 710.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,201 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC's holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 416.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,608 shares of the company's stock worth $259,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,573 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,699,871 shares of the company's stock worth $225,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,226 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6,414.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 960,785 shares of the company's stock worth $99,297,000 after purchasing an additional 946,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,963,378 shares of the company's stock worth $1,133,065,000 after purchasing an additional 913,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1,615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 908,110 shares of the company's stock worth $93,853,000 after purchasing an additional 855,162 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $113.23 on Monday. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.25 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The business's fifty day moving average price is $127.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Dollar General's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Dollar General to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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