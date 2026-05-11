Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 3,840 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Amundi raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,507,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,004 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $428,992,000 after acquiring an additional 580,546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,446,262,000 after acquiring an additional 541,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,802,256,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Arete Research raised Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $387.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $370.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Key Stories Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $416.52 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.00 and a twelve month high of $418.75. The company has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a PE ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business's 50 day moving average price is $344.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.44%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here