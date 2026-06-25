Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 118.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,253 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Expressive Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,422,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $14,638,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,492 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $31,009,000 after purchasing an additional 238,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total transaction of $23,384,806.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,972,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,711,717,915.76. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total transaction of $18,749,786.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,508.84. This represents a 60.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,387 shares of company stock valued at $43,403,063. Insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Fortinet

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Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $145.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $150.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 160.08%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Stephens set a $115.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Fortinet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial set a $120.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.77.

View Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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