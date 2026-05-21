Fortis Group Advisors LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,126.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,983 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Huber Research raised shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $88.09 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $370.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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